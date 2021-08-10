Harley Salter, 26, has completed his 17-day ‘Alinkerlympics’, which saw him take on 21 Olympic sport-inspired challenges to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House.

These included a number of athletic events including road cycling, basketball, football, karate, archery and more - all on his Alinker walking bike.

Harley has a range of moderate to severe cognitive and physical disabilities, including autism, Tourette’s, anxiety, OCD, XYY syndrome, and hypermobility, and is also a Symes amputee.

In his Superman costume

On Sunday, Alison Taylor, corporate fundraiser from Chestnut Tree House, presented the award to Harley at a closing ceremony held at Goodwood House.

This was followed by the Goodwood Hillclimb experience in a Rolls Royce Ghost compliments of Rolls-Royce, which is a charity partner.

The Alinkerlympics took place over the 17 days of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Harley with his medal

Harley simultaneously did 13 daily 5k runs on his Alinker walking bike as part of Virtual Runners Tokyo Athletes Challenge clocking up a total distance of 65k.

This was in addition to over 50k clocked up during the various Alinkerlympic challenges.

Mum Vanessa Salter said: ‘Harley was dressed as a different superhero for each day of his challenges ending with Superman.

‘This was mentally, emotionally and physically challenging for him due to the range of his moderate to severe disabilities.

At the closing ceremony at Goodwood

‘He certainly had to overcome a lot of kryptonite to reach his goal.

‘But he succeeded - so far he has raised £1,163 and donations to his JustGiving page are still welcome.

‘He has received some overwhelming messages of support for all his efforts and has become an inspiration to many within the Alinker user community across the world.

‘He is so happy to have done what he has done and very proud to have fundraised for Chestnut Tree House.’

Harley met Olympic gold medallist Sally Gunnell at his Alinkerlympic opening ceremony in Southsea, as he carried a torch on a one mile walk from Clarence Pier to South Parade Pier to launch his challenge.

