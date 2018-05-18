Meet the News’ new saleswoman in QA Hospital

Have your say

PATIENTS at Queen Alexandra Hospital should keep an eye out for The News’ new saleswoman Marion Emery.

The 62-year-old will be visiting the out-patient areas of the Cosham site with all the latest news from across Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Marion started her role this week and said even after her brief time selling the paper is enjoying it.

‘This year I turn 63 and wanted to do something different,’ she said.

‘I spent years cleaning homes but I missed socialising with people.

‘Even just after two days I am enjoying it very much.

‘I have liked meeting the patients and going to the different wards.’

Marion, from Portsmouth, is an avid reader of The News, as is her father who gets it delivered daily.

She said it is important that people admitted to QA can still keep up-to-date with all the latest news.

She added: ‘For a lot of older people, they love getting a newspaper and this way, they don’t miss out.’