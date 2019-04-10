WHEN you think of massively popular social media accounts, you probably associate them with glamorous locations such as Los Angeles, New York or London not Portsmouth.

But the State of LinkedIn, which has gained more than 80,000 followers since launching last August, is run from out of our fair city.

The Twitter account parodies the most self-important posts, as well as obvious lies and ‘brown-nosing’, on the business orientated social media site.

Brooke Smedley, who lives in Drayton, is the man behind the tweets which attract hundreds of likes every day.

Explaining how he became involved with State of LinkedIn, the 21-year-old said: ‘Social media has always been a hobby of mine.

‘A close friend of mine called Harry Barnes, he is someone that was the head honcho with the Didn't Happen of the Year Awards.

‘I did some work with them and saw that there was lots of LinkedIn based submissions.

‘Harry created the page and got me involved. We created it in early August time last year.’

The State of LinkedIn tends to share at least one post a day, such as this example from yesterday which highlighted the profile of a man who had listed their ‘occupation’ as a ‘change wizard’.

Brooke, who works as a dispatcher at the SSE call centre in Havant, said: ‘My personal favourites are what we’ve classified as humble brags.

‘When people use something they have done for charity to plug there own personal wealth.

‘One example was a guy plugging that he had done work for charity but was standing next to his Lamborghini.’

Since the successful launch of State of LinkedIn in August 2018, the team have started a similar page dubbed State of Selling which parodies posts on Facebook marketplace.

Brooke added: ‘We’d love to potentially look to do a podcast series in the future.

‘It’s always an option to branch out more, but we never want to do something to drive our followers away.

‘When we haven’t posted in a couple of days, we get people messaging in asking where we’ve gone and saying how great we are doing. It is a great feeling.

‘If people are having a bad day at work and want to scroll through our page and its cheered them up, that’s great.'

You can follow The State of LinkedIn on Twitter by clicking the link here or searching @StateOfLinkedIn.