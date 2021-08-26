Charlotte Fray, a mechanic at Voi’s Portsmouth warehouse, ensures that the scooters are ready to be ridden around the city.

The 20-year-old, who also enjoys riding the e-scooters, said: ‘Every day is different and they encourage us to focus on our strengths.

‘Electric vehicles are the next big thing and I’m enjoying building up my hands-on experience.’

Charlotte Fray at work.

At school, Charlotte was always asking questions about how things worked and taking them apart.

This led to completing an engineering BTec, before an apprenticeship with a car company and a stint designing and testing custom suspension kits for sports cars.

Charlotte has put all that training to good use at Voi, where she spends her days assisting her manager with admin and inventory, fixing scooters, and training up new recruits.

The Voi e-scooters travel a lot of miles - over 10 million kilometres have been travelled on Voi e-scooters since last September - so Charlotte and her team are on hand to maintain the scooters and send them back out to be used for commuting or sightseeing around the city. Despite being the only woman in her team, Charlotte enjoys working with her colleagues.

She added: ‘My favourite thing about working at Voi is being with my team.

‘I’m the only woman, but I haven’t had any issues and my manager has been really supportive.’

Women make up 40 per cent of Voi’s UK riders - higher than the industry average of around 25 per cent.

