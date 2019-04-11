Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep royal baby’s birth ‘private’, Kensington Palace announces

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not announce the birth of their royal baby straight away, it has been announced.

Kensington Palace has said that the couple will keep the birth ‘private’ until they’ve had chance to celebrate ‘as a new family’.

In a statement released today, Meghan and Harry’s household said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

‘Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

‘The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.’

The royal baby is due in the next few weeks.

