Members of Waterlooville U3A welcome visitors for open day

MEMBERS of 100 groups stirred up interest in Waterlooville as the University of the Third Age held an open day.

With more than 1,000 branches of the U3A in the country, Waterlooville boasts the highest membership in the area as more than 800 people enjoy the groups it offers.

Mary Reed of 'Geology 2' with a piece of Quartz Geode Amethyst ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190821-6667)

An open day yesterday at Springwood Community Centre showed off some of the things on offer, ranging from card games to ballroom dancing to wine appreciation.

Jean Lovell-Butt, wine appreciation group co-ordinator, said: ‘Most people appreciate a glass of wine and it’s nice to talk about what wines we like and our experiences.’

Scores of people including Havant’s mayor Diana Patrick attended the event to have a look around and see what kind of things retired people in the area can get up to.

Stella Jones, art group co-ordinator, has been a U3A member for ten years and loves learning new things from the members in her group.

Waterlooville U3A held their annual event at the Springwood Community Centre this week which proved to be a great success !''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190821-6631)

Stella said: ‘We all help each other. There are so many groups, there is no reason to be stuck at home.

‘It’s a great way to meet new people and make new friendships, I think it’s fabulous! We have a very friendly group.’

Some of the clubs take trips out in the local area, and sometimes further afield. For example, one of the geology groups will be heading off for fossil hunting at Bracklesham Bay in the near future.

For more information about Waterlooville U3A, visit waterloovilleu3a.org.uk.