Ahead of the second stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme, which will start around Southsea Castle in January, the team is considering moving the commemorative items.

In a statement on their website they said: ‘We are considering plans to temporarily relocate all plaques from this area to a nearby location overlooking the seafront while works are underway.

Drone footage of Southsea taken on Easter weekend 2021 by Solent Sky Services Southsea Castle

‘Please contact us to advise if you would like your plaque relocated over this period, otherwise we are happy to store plaques securely until new seating is installed.’

To contact the team about this email them via their website: southseacoastalscheme.org.uk/get-involved.

Portsmouth City Council has told The News all visitor attractions in the area, including the D-Day Story will remain open during this period of work.

