Memorial plaques on Southsea seafront could be moved for sea defence work
MEMORIAL plaques and benches along a section of Southsea seafront could be ‘temporarily relocated’ as part of upcoming sea defence works.
Ahead of the second stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme, which will start around Southsea Castle in January, the team is considering moving the commemorative items.
In a statement on their website they said: ‘We are considering plans to temporarily relocate all plaques from this area to a nearby location overlooking the seafront while works are underway.
‘Please contact us to advise if you would like your plaque relocated over this period, otherwise we are happy to store plaques securely until new seating is installed.’
To contact the team about this email them via their website: southseacoastalscheme.org.uk/get-involved.
Portsmouth City Council has told The News all visitor attractions in the area, including the D-Day Story will remain open during this period of work.