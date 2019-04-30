Memorial tree sculpture for schoolgirl Summer Page is supported by classic car show

A TREE in Fareham is set to become a special memorial for a school girl – thanks in part to a collection of classic cars.

Sarisbury Junior School hosted a charity car show to raise funds for the memorial to Summer Page, who died in March after developing a rare form of brain tumour.

The UK Garrison of the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers with Minis. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-015)

Headteacher Andy Stockton described Summer, who would have celebrated her 10th birthday this Thursday, as ‘such a bright girl, and a great people person.’

He said: ‘She was very caring, and that is reflected in the fact people are still thinking about her.’

The car show, which featured a 104 year old Ford Model T, raised £3,000 to help turn Summer’s fairy castle artwork into a unique tree sculpture.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council and councillor of Sarisbury ward, said: 'We have a fantastic sculptor at Royal Victoria Country Park.

The Mini display. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-014)

When a member of the community told Cllr Woodward they wanted to dedicate a site to Summer, he ‘suggested we do something with the sculptor.’

He said: 'I was able to give county council grant budget to get things moving.’

The car show at the school, in Allotment Road, is the latest in a series of events to fundraise for the memorial and Chestnut Tree House, the hospice that cared for the much missed Year Six pupil.

Maria Kimble, who organised the show with her husband Ben, said: 'Summer was a happy girl, so we wanted today to be a happy day.

Some of the super cars. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-013)

'Sarisbury is very much a community-focused school. I’m so pleased to see so many people here.’

Last year the school held a fun run with more than 300 participants, which raised more than £7,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

The school has built a memorial garden featuring artwork created by Summer's classmates and a commemorative bench within the grounds of the school.

Andy said: ‘We wanted the children to have the chance to talk about and remember and celebrate her life.

Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-010)

‘She is there with them as they leave Year Six.’