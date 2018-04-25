Men’s Shed members enjoy a new work space thanks to donation from business

A NEW outside work area is now available for a group of men to use, thanks to a generous donation from a business.

All 59 members of the Waterlooville Men’s Shed group now have better facilities to work in after Construction Materials Online Limited donated materials to them.

Men’s Sheds are spaces for men to connect and socialise and the group of Waterlooville pensioners received 12 PVC corrugated roofing sheets and fixings, to enable them to build a new outside work area.

Bob Porter, secretary of the Waterlooville Men’s Shed, said: ‘The much-appreciated donation allowed us to undertake this project, which will be a great improvement to our facilities for members. As workshop space is at a premium, we wanted to create a dry work area, as well as a cover for the boardwalk between the workshops and our tearoom.

‘On behalf of the board of trustees of the Waterlooville Men’s Shed charity and the membership, we want to thank Construction Materials Online.’

The group undertakes tasks for the community including projects for schools, churches, Scout groups.

The activities are often like those done in garden sheds, but for groups of men to enjoy together, to reduce loneliness and isolation and create a space for fun activities.

Liz Orgill, marketing director at Construction Materials Online, said: ‘We’re very pleased to support this charity and see members of the group enjoying the finished results of their hard work.’