Meon Valley village will see gardens open to all this weekend

A village in the Meon Valley will open its gardens to visitors this weekend to raise money for charities.

Several residents of Swanmore will allow members of public to explore their gardens tomorrow and Sunday between 1pm and 6pm.

Admission to the event is £6, and free for accompanied under-15s.

Tickets can be purchased from 12.30pm each day at the Paterson Centre, where teas, coffee and cakes will be made available from 2pm.

All proceeds raised will be shared between St Barnabas Church, Rowans Hospice and Bishop’s Waltham’s Food Bank.

Most of the gardens which the public will be able to access are within walking distance from the starting point at the Paterson Centre, and a free shuttle bus service will be provided by Meon Valley Lions Club.

Parking is free and entry includes access to the minibus.

There will be also be plants on sale.