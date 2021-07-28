Met Office issues weather warning with strong gale force winds and a chance of 'danger to life'
THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with strong gale force winds set to cause damage – with there a chance of ‘danger to life’ caused by large waves.
Warnings by the Met Office reveal gale force winds are possible across the south east and ‘may cause damage to infrastructure and lead to travel disruption’ from Thursday evening into Friday.
Despite the forecast, there ‘remains a lot of uncertainty in the detail at this stage’, according to the Met Office.
However, a swathe of strong winds are expected to arrive in the south west of England during Thursday evening and then track eastwards along the south coast through Friday with winds possibly reach 55-65mph across the Isles of Scilly and parts of Cornwall.
The forecast added: ‘The strongest winds will then transfer along southern England coasts through Friday morning, weakening as they do so, with coastal gales and gusts of 45-50mph possible.
‘Heavy rain will accompany these strong winds, with 20-30 mm possible widely, especially across the south west of England where 40-50 mm could fall.’
The Met Office says there is a ‘small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties’.
The weather authority also said there was a ‘small chance that some roads and bridges could close’ an there would be damage to buildings.
There was also a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected.