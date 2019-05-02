Have your say

DO you think you have what it takes to be a spy?

Well if you answered yes to that question, then now is your chance to put your money where your mouth is.

UK spy agencies MI5 and MI6 are looking for new recruits and applications are open now.

Do you think you have what it takes to detect and disrupt national and international security threats?

Here are the jobs the agencies are looking to fill right now.

MI6 – Intelligence Officer

This role would be based in London and on its website the security agency says this role is at the ‘heart’ of what MI6 does.

It has a starting salary of £33,800.

The vacancy reads: ‘As an intelligence officer your focus will be gathering, delivering and utilising intelligence.

‘These are fascinating and unique roles.

‘Whether working with government departments to identify the intelligence requirements, overseeing a targeting effort to develop an operation to gather the intelligence, planning and managing that intelligence gathering operation, meeting the agents overseas with access to the intelligence, or reporting the intelligence back to senior government Ministers, you will be at the forefront of keeping this country safe and secure.’

They are looking for the following skills:

Exceptional interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence. The ability to understand, interact and connect with a diverse range of people is central to what we do and defines a good officer

- An interest in foreign culture is essential. Ability with foreign languages and technology are both advantages

- A sharp intellect with an ability to link disparate data in order to draw conclusions

- Sound judgement and the capability to operate with high levels of autonomy

- A drive to acquire knowledge and an ability to absorb new learning across a diverse range of subjects

- Real evidence of achievement, ideally both in an academic setting and supplemented with work/life experience.

MI6 – Operational Data Scientist

This job is an 'integral’ role in the security service – and it pays £55,788 - £59,297 including allowances.

It is based in London.

The vacancy reads: ‘As a data science practitioner, you will have the opportunity to use your skills, as part of our wider data science cadre, to support SIS missions.

‘You will be proficient in a range of data science tools, and use your knowledge to develop analytical tools and techniques for both technical and non-technical audiences.

‘You will work closely with operational teams to identify the most complex analysis requirements, and work with them to identify, develop and implement innovative solutions.

‘You will play a large part in capability development and innovation in data analysis, supporting the ongoing growth of the wider analyst community through data science work.’

They are looking for the following skills:

- Advanced coding skills (using e.g. Python or other relevant programming languages) including relevant data science packages/libraries.

- Ability to create algorithms based on existing scientific methods and apply them to in-house data to produce innovative analysis capability.

- Understanding of relevant science methods applicable to data analysis.

- Understanding of the research and development lifecycle, proven experience of planning and managing small research projects.

- Unconstrained by tools/environments; able to recognise, learn/adapt the best tools for the job, utilising the flexible set-up in the most appropriate environment.

MI6 – Graduate Software Engineer

If you are just finishing up university, you could fit the bill for the security services graduate software engineer role.

The vacancy reads: ‘We are currently looking to recruit talented software engineering graduates with a passion for using technology to solve a unique set of MI6 mission related problems.

‘We at MI6 are putting technology at the heart of the way we work. It’s an exciting and demanding time for those who already think digital.

‘But, as an organisation that has its foundations in human relationships, we’re also looking for engineers who are good with people.

‘In a fast changing and unpredictable world, where digital thinking is crucial, you’ll need to be able to balance competing demands like the need for pace, rigour and security, always ensuring that the tools you build are compliant with the law.

‘We’re also looking for adaptable people we can invest in, who are ready to learn and want to develop their skills, keeping pace with rapid change.’

MI5 – Physical Security Adviser

This role will help to keep the citizens of our country safe - and it is based in London.

The vacancy reads: ‘This is a unique and exciting opportunity to be part of a collaborative team within CPNI to develop and deliver credible threat driven advice and provide guidance to some of the UK’s most important assets and systems; to keep the country safe.

‘We are looking for candidates with a strong technical background, who are self-motivated and hold skills in protective security advice, delivery or physical security research and development.

‘Knowledge of the national infrastructure sector would be beneficial, but is not essential. ‘

It has a salary of £53,349 - £57,525.

MI5 – Information and Records Manager

Not all who work for the security services are spies, there are plenty of people who keep the agency ticking over.

The vacancy for this job reads: ‘Information is the lifeblood of our organisations, so our Information Management teams develop intelligent and innovative approaches to ensure it is managed, protected and exploited effectively.

‘As one of our Information Managers you'll be managing and exploiting information efficiently to support every aspect of our business.

‘It's a challenging, varied and rewarding environment that demands a highly professional and effective approach.

‘Join us and you'll enjoy stimulating work of a unique scale and scope, working across different areas of information management on a variety of projects.

‘You will work closely with stakeholders and customers across the organisation and the combination of your communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to interact with and influence them to ensure that developments in information management tools and practices are implemented.

‘By doing this you will help us and the wider intelligence community to gain maximum benefit from the information we gather.’

It is based in London and has a salary of £30,818 - £36,341 dependent on experience

To apply for any MI5 jobs click here and to apply for MI6 roles click this link