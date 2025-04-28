Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comedian Milton Jones has cancelled his upcoming show in Portsmouth after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular performer has called off New Theatre Royal appearance on July 9, and will now be undergoing surgery. The 60-year-old, who is known for his appearances on Mock The Week, broke the news to his fans on social media.

Milton Jones will visit Wakefield on his tour: 'Ha!Milton'. | Scott Campbell/Getty Images

In the post, he said: “I’m sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!milton Live Tour. Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly, trust me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I’m looking forward to being back out on the road again soon – though probably not on a bike.”

The comedian said the cancer was treatable, and he will be rescheduling certain tour dates. Mr Jones, born in Richmond, has also pulled appearances in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, and Lyme Regis.

Shows in Colchester, London, Bridlington and Stroud are being rescheduled for the autumn, with all current dates planned in that season being unaffected. Mr Jones, known for his hilarious one-liners and puns, has appeared on several shows over the years including Live At The Apollo, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow - while also performing regularly at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.