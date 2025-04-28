Comedian Milton Jones cancels Portsmouth show as he announces prostate cancer diagnosis in emotional statement
The popular performer has called off New Theatre Royal appearance on July 9, and will now be undergoing surgery. The 60-year-old, who is known for his appearances on Mock The Week, broke the news to his fans on social media.
In the post, he said: “I’m sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!milton Live Tour. Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly, trust me.
“Abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I’m looking forward to being back out on the road again soon – though probably not on a bike.”
The comedian said the cancer was treatable, and he will be rescheduling certain tour dates. Mr Jones, born in Richmond, has also pulled appearances in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, and Lyme Regis.
Shows in Colchester, London, Bridlington and Stroud are being rescheduled for the autumn, with all current dates planned in that season being unaffected. Mr Jones, known for his hilarious one-liners and puns, has appeared on several shows over the years including Live At The Apollo, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow - while also performing regularly at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
