Bedhampton mother and teacher Claire Tamplin recalled her ‘shock’ on winning the award and is announcing a partnership with the New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk.

The 33-year-old will be working with the theatre to deliver wellbeing workshops.

Sessions will start on April 27. It will be a five-week course and will cost £109.

Claire Tamplin. Picture: The Diary of a Wildflower

Claire plans to deliver a series of talks and activities around the topic of mental health and will work on using wellbeing tools such as yoga and breathwork.

She said: ‘Interestingly a lot of the work we will do will go back to the community.

‘In week one, we will work with a local florist.

‘There will be a gorgeous display of flowers, and at the end of the session we will present it to a group that supports others.’

Claire’s radio segment, ‘Cultivating Courageous Conversations with Claire’ is on ExpressFM on the last Sunday of each month, between 6-7pm.

Claire feels that spring is a wonderful time to ‘plant new seeds’, and to break the comfort of routines.

She plans for her sessions to be an extension of her radio segment, but in person.

Claire added: ‘During the pandemic I feel people realised that there is no time like the present in order to create change, it's good to show kindness to each other, but most importantly, to ourselves as well.’

When she received the award, Claire was ‘shocked’.

She had originally planned to go that evening to ‘learn and feel inspired’.

There were more than 250 nominees, she added, ‘and they were all incredible’.

Claire received the role model award and feels this is because of what she was doing in education, as well as in the community, for mental health.

She felt that the speaker, Roni Edwards, ‘embodies and empowers women coming together and supporting one another.’

The event was attended by a ‘huge’ amount of people, who were cheering on and supporting all those who were nominated.

She recalled feeling ‘humbled’ at the kindness in the room.

As a teacher, Claire feels that tight integration with the curriculum is the best way to bring wellbeing into the community.

She said: ‘You can be inspired by the most amazing teacher at school, but if you do not have that emotional literacy, learning will not take place.’

Claire added: ‘To be kind is the best way to empower yourself to seek help.

‘We need to be in-tune and aware of how we are feeling, that is something very powerful.’

Closing the cycle of emotions that we want to move on from is also very important, she adds.

Claire said: ‘If I’m feeling angry I could try to bury it and get on with my day, but this could result in my being snappy to people around me.

‘Instead, I sit down, place my hands on my heart and I ask myself why this situation made me feel this way.

‘When you meet these emotions, you can close the cycle in your own way.’

Claire’s Instagram is @mindfulmovementcoach_ and her Facebook page is The Mindful Movement Coach.

