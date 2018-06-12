Miss Portsmouth 2018 Kathryn needs your vote to become a Miss England finalist

A STUDENT is battling it out to score a place in the final round of a national beauty competition.

Kathryn Osgood from Bedhampton is calling for local support as she sets her sights on the Miss England finale.

It comes just two months after the 17-year-old was left ‘shocked’ after being named Miss Portsmouth – a title she has dubbed a ‘huge self-confidence boost’ as she embarks on her first year competing in beauty pageants.

Reflecting on the chance of now scooping the Miss England prize in the same year, she said: ‘It would be an amazing opportunity and it would mean so much to me.

‘From the outside looking in, this competition is just about being the prettiest girl – but at its heart, there is a chance to do some really good things off the back of it.’

Currently, Miss Osgood studies A-levels in law, business and English at Oaklands Catholic School in Waterlooville.

But if she went on to the Miss England final and claimed victory, she would fulfil engagements as an ambassador for the Miss England and Miss World charity, Beauty with a Purpose.

Since 1972, the initiative claims to have donated ‘hundreds of millions of pounds’ to British and international causes working with disadvantaged children.

‘To win would mean a lot to me’, Miss Osgood said.

‘Beauty with a Purpose does amazing work around the world and I would be very keen to support that how I can – as well as using the title to raise money for important causes on my doorstep, like The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.’

To secure a place in the final, Miss Osgood must claim the most public votes in the competition’s current heat, at missengland.info/qualifiers/semi-final.

To vote for Kathryn to make the next round, text ‘MISS SF28’ to 63333.

Please note messages cost 50p.