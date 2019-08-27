Missing 12 year old girl from Southsea has been found

A GIRL who went missing from her home in Southsea has been found.

Lilly was last seen at 3pm on Saturday, and police said they were concerned for her welfare.

It was reported at 8.45pm last night that she had been found safe.

A police spokesman said: ‘Pleased to say that Lilly has been located.

‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal really is appreciated.’

