Missing 12-year-old girl thought to be in Portsmouth has been found safe, police say

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl who went missing for two days has been found safe, police have said.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed this morning it has located Lily after she went missing from Chandlers Ford on Sunday evening.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was found today.

The force launched an appeal to find her yesterday believing she could be in Portsmouth or Waterlooville.

Officers have thanked everyone who shared the appeal – including more than 600 readers of The News online.

