Missing 25-year-old with curly auburn beard has not been seen since yesterday

Police have appealed to the public to find a missing man.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2024, 14:34 GMT
Joshua, 25, from North Baddesley, left his home address at 5.50pm yesterday (Friday 12 January) and has not been seen since. Joshua is described as white, medium build, about 5ft 10in tall, with straight auburn hair. He has since grown a curly auburn beard since the photo of him was taken.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, dark trousers, trainers and a black rucksack with orange flecks on it. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999 quoting reference 44240017610.

