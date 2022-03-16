Baylea – whose surname has not been released – was last seen in Lancashire shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, March 8 and police think he is in Southsea.

He is mixed race, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown eyes and a faint moustache, and black hair which is shaved at the sides.

Baylea, 16, who went missing from Lancashire and is believed to be in Southsea Picture: Hampshire police

Hampshire police say he was last seen wearing a black Moncler padded jacket and a Nike tracksuit with a white Nike logo on the chest and white line down the side of the trousers.

He was also wearing blue/black Nike Air Jordan 4 trainers and was carrying a Gucci ‘manbag’ with a green/brown strap across the body.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Since he was reported missing, we have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Baylea and are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.