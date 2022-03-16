Missing Baylea: 16-year-old from Lancashire is thought to be in Southsea, say Hampshire police
AN ALERT has gone out to find a missing 16-year-old who may have travelled to Southsea from Lancashire.
Baylea – whose surname has not been released – was last seen in Lancashire shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, March 8 and police think he is in Southsea.
He is mixed race, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown eyes and a faint moustache, and black hair which is shaved at the sides.
Hampshire police say he was last seen wearing a black Moncler padded jacket and a Nike tracksuit with a white Nike logo on the chest and white line down the side of the trousers.
He was also wearing blue/black Nike Air Jordan 4 trainers and was carrying a Gucci ‘manbag’ with a green/brown strap across the body.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Since he was reported missing, we have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Baylea and are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
If you know where he is, or think you might have seen him since he went missing, please call us on 101 quoting 44220095588.