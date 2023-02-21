Missing Derek Lane: Police appeal for help to find 87-year-old in Portsmouth
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 87-year-old man in Portsmouth.
Derek Lane was last seen in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth at 3pm today (Tuesday, February 21).
He is white, and was wearing dark brown trousers with a belt, and a navy blue jumper with a collar.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen Derek since he went missing or anyone who thinks they know where he may be. If you’re out and about in the Portsmouth area this evening or overnight, please keep a look out for Derek and call us immediately with any information.’
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 44230072778.