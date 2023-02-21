News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing Derek Lane: Police appeal for help to find 87-year-old in Portsmouth

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 87-year-old man in Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 10:08pm

Derek Lane was last seen in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth at 3pm today (Tuesday, February 21).

NOW READ: Burger opening new Portsmouth branch – but won’t say where

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is white, and was wearing dark brown trousers with a belt, and a navy blue jumper with a collar.

Derek Lane, 87, who was last seen in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth at 3pm this afternoon (Tuesday, 21 February). Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44230072778
Most Popular

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen Derek since he went missing or anyone who thinks they know where he may be. If you’re out and about in the Portsmouth area this evening or overnight, please keep a look out for Derek and call us immediately with any information.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 44230072778.