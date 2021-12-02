Ethan Saunder, 20, was last seen between 3am and 4am on Thursday at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

He has links to Fareham, Southampton, and Portsmouth, and officers were appealing for help from the public, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

On December 2 he said: ‘We, along with Ethan’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

‘Ethan is described as mixed race, approx. 5ft 8ins tall, slim build and with dark short hair.

‘Ethan is likely to be wearing a black parka coat with the hood up.’

Anyone who has seen Ethan since he went missing was asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44210483144.

