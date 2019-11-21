Missing Gosport teenager Christina has been found

Have your say

A missing 15-year-old girl from Gosport has been found.

Christina has now been located, police have announced on social media

Christina has now been found. Picture: PA

Hampshire Constabulary have thanked people for sharing their missing appeal today.

