Missing Gosport woman, 36, found 'safe and well'

A WOMAN from Gosport has been found safe and well after her disappearance left her family ‘worried for her welfare’.

Gosport police confirmed Gemma Aldrich has been located this morning.

The 36-year-old was the subject of a police appeal early this morning after going missing from Sydney Road at 9am on Saturday.

Gosport police said on Twitter: ‘We are pleased to confirm that Gemma Aldrich has been found safe and well.

‘Thank you for sharing our appeal to help locate her.’

