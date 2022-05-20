Missing Hampshire man believed to be in Portsmouth, Havant or Gosport areas now found, police confirm

As reported, officers and family were ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of 43-year-old Christopher Murray from Warsash who was last seen at about 1.30pm yesterday (May 20) in Brook Lane, Warsash.

At the time a spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

‘The 43-year-old was last seen today (May 20) around 1.30pm in Brook Lane, Warsash.

PA

‘Christopher is described as being white, around 5ft 6 inches tall and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing black trousers, black jumper, black jacket and black shoes.

‘We believe he may be in the Havant, Gosport or Portsmouth areas.’