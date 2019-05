Have your say

POLICE have thanked the public after a missing young Havant man was found following an appeal for information.

Lewis Templeman, 20, disappeared from his home address at Billy Lawn Avenue earlier this week.

Police reported the male was last seen in Waterlooville at around 3pm today.

Now the man has been found safe and well.

Portsmouth police's Twitter account read: ‘Thank you for your help - Lewis Templeman, who was missing from Havant, has been found safe.’