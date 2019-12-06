Missing Natalie Wait has been found

A WOMAN with Down Syndrome and dementia who went missing has been found.

Natalie Wait, 57, has been safely located, police have said.

Picture: PA

Southampton Cops tweeted: ‘We can confirm that missing Natalie Wait has been safely located.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and kept us up to date with sightings!’

