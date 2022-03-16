Missing persons appeal: Hampshire police search for Sam Higgins, 23, from Milton, Portsmouth
A 23-year-old from Portsmouth has gone missing.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:50 am
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:50 am
Sam Higgins was last seen riding a black mountain bike in Revenge Close, near Milton Common, at about 10pm last night (Tuesday).
Sam is white, 5ft 9in and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
Police officers think he is in Portsmouth .
Anyone who has seen Sam, or knows where he is, has been asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220104447.