Sam Higgins was last seen riding a black mountain bike in Revenge Close, near Milton Common, at about 10pm last night (Tuesday).

Sam is white, 5ft 9in and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Missing Sam Higgins from Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire police

Police officers think he is in Portsmouth .