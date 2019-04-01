Missing Portsmouth boy, 12, found after police appeal 

Have your say

A 12-year-old boy who went missing has been found, police have confirmed.

An appeal was launched yesterday after Callum went missing from Southsea on Friday.

Police have now confirmed that he has now been found and thanked people for sharing their appeal.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘We're pleased to confirm that missing Callum from #Portsmouth has been found.

READ MORE: Watch HMS Queen Elizabeth leave Portsmouth as Royal Navy carrier sets sail for Scotland

‘Thank you for helping to share our appeal over the weekend.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Portsmouth weather: April showers and chilly temperatures in store for city this week

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.