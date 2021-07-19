13-year-old Diomansy was last seen while out with his friends in Old Portsmouth between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 18.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘He is described as: black, aged 13, around 5ft 7in and of a slim build. He has black hair that is long on top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a red Manchester United football top, grey shorts and red Nike trainers. He also had a black e-scooter with him.