Missing Portsmouth teenager found

A MISSING teenager from Portsmouth has been found, according to police.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:03 pm

13-year-old Diomansy was last seen while out with his friends in Old Portsmouth between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 18.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘He is described as: black, aged 13, around 5ft 7in and of a slim build. He has black hair that is long on top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a red Manchester United football top, grey shorts and red Nike trainers. He also had a black e-scooter with him.

‘Together with his family we are growing concerned for his welfare.’

Dimansy was found by the afternoon of July 19.

