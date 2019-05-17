Missing teenager last seen almost a month ago could be in Southsea, police say

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl who was last seen almost a month ago could be in Southsea, police have said.

Hampshire Constabulary have extended an appeal launched by Bedfordshire Police to find Zakisha Lawrence amid speculation she could be in Southsea.

The teenager, from Cardington, also has links to Watford and was last seen wearing beige leggings and a white fluffy gilet.

She is described as being 5ft 4in-tall, slim, blonde, with extensions and a tongue piercing.

Hampshire police said: ‘Our colleagues from Bedfordshire Police are continuing to appeal for the whereabouts of missing 15-year-old Zakisha, and have released a photo of her.

‘She may be in Southsea, so we are asking our followers in this area to keep an eye out for her and spread the word.’

Anyone with information on Zakisha’s whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting the reference MPC/1246/19.