Warren Simpson, 49, from Hedge End was last seen at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, leaving an address on Foord Road.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Warren and we, along with his family, are concerned for his welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.’

Missing Warren Simpson from Hedge End Picture: Hampshire police

Warren is white, about 5ft 8in, of a large build and has shaved dark-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and steel toe cap black boots.