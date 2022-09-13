News you can trust since 1877
Missing Warren Simpson: Police and family launch an appeal to find Hedge End man

Police and the family of a missing man say they are worried about him.

By Tom Morton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:44 pm

Warren Simpson, 49, from Hedge End was last seen at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, leaving an address on Foord Road.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Warren and we, along with his family, are concerned for his welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.’

Missing Warren Simpson from Hedge End Picture: Hampshire police

Warren is white, about 5ft 8in, of a large build and has shaved dark-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and steel toe cap black boots.

Anyone who has seen Warren or knows where he is can call 101, quoting incident number 1244 of today’s date.