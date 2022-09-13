Missing Warren Simpson: Police and family launch an appeal to find Hedge End man
Police and the family of a missing man say they are worried about him.
Warren Simpson, 49, from Hedge End was last seen at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, leaving an address on Foord Road.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Warren and we, along with his family, are concerned for his welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.’
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Southsea sea defences set to be re-routed after 18th century wall is discovered in excavation
-
2
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles set for refloating and tender bids
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II state funeral bank holiday: Here are the opening hours and closures for supermarkets and businesses across Portsmouth and Hampshire
Warren is white, about 5ft 8in, of a large build and has shaved dark-coloured hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and steel toe cap black boots.
Anyone who has seen Warren or knows where he is can call 101, quoting incident number 1244 of today’s date.