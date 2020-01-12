Missing Wayne Cull has been found

Have your say

A MAN who was reported missing has been found.

Wayne Cull, 40, has been found police have announced.

Wayne Cull has been found

READ MORE: Bedhampton family shocked by personal invitation to watch 'incredible' NASA rocket launch

Officers thanked people for sharing their appeal on social media.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Safety fears after crash outside Portsmouth nursery sees Uber car slam into a garden wall

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.