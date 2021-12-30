It is part of the museum’s Motoring In Miniature – On Tour exhibition, showing off classic toys from all ages in the Cascades Shopping Centre.
It is spread across six windows on a corner of one of the shopping centre’s thoroughfares, showing off a large variety cars and playsets.
A giant roadway is the centre piece of the exhibition and is chocked full of colourful cars of different designs.
Brands on display include such as Corgi, Dinky, Matchbox, Hot Wheels, Triang and many more.
Toy garages are also on display, along with motoring-themed games, puzzles and Scalextric layouts of different eras.
The National Motor Museum in Beaulieu wants to capture the public’s imagination – young and old – and tell the story of motoring through its exhibitions.
This exhibition has been adapted to go on tour for the first time, and people can see all it has to offer until spring.
Here are some of the photos of the display.