It is part of the museum’s Motoring In Miniature – On Tour exhibition, showing off classic toys from all ages in the Cascades Shopping Centre.

It is spread across six windows on a corner of one of the shopping centre’s thoroughfares, showing off a large variety cars and playsets.

A giant roadway is the centre piece of the exhibition and is chocked full of colourful cars of different designs.

Brands on display include such as Corgi, Dinky, Matchbox, Hot Wheels, Triang and many more.

Toy garages are also on display, along with motoring-themed games, puzzles and Scalextric layouts of different eras.

The National Motor Museum in Beaulieu wants to capture the public’s imagination – young and old – and tell the story of motoring through its exhibitions.

This exhibition has been adapted to go on tour for the first time, and people can see all it has to offer until spring.

Here are some of the photos of the display.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Motoring in Miniature - On Tour Model cars and posters from all eras are on display at the Motoring in Miniature - On Tour exhibition at the Cascades Shopping Centre. Photo: Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd Photo Sales

2. Motoring in Miniature - On Tour Model cars and playsets from different eras are on display at the exhibition. The toy brands include Corgi, Dinky, Matchbox, Hot Wheels, Triang and many more. Photo: Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd Photo Sales

3. Motoring in Miniature - On Tour The exhibition showcases toys from all ages, including Scalextric layouts. Photo: Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd Photo Sales

4. Motoring in Miniature - On Tour People of all ages can come and see the wide range of toys, posters, miniature figures and model cars at the Cascades Shopping Centre. Photo: Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd Photo Sales