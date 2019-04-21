Model village Easter egg hunt entertains kids 

CHILDREN enjoyed the festivities over the bank holiday weekend after taking part in an Easter egg hunt at the Southsea Model Village.

Youngsters were entertained as they tried to find the golden egg and white bunnies in an exciting quiz as they made their way around the stunning miniature village. There was a colouring in competition thrown in too.

Amy Wilson, manager, said: ‘It’s been crazy – a very busy but exciting day. The kids love the Easter egg hunt. The roasting weather has really helped bring people out.’

Jane Russell, 53, of Milton, was enjoying the day with her daughter Chloe and grandchildren Orlaith and Lyleh. ‘It's been a really fun day. The kids have loved it,’ she said.