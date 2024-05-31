This property, located in Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard area at the back of the house. It is a brilliant opportunity for a first time buyer and it is a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The listing says: “This beautifully presented terraced property is close to Fratton Train station and benefits from a southerly facing rear garden. Situated on Thorncroft Road, the property has been recently updated and modernised by the current homeowners, providing two stylish reception rooms alongside a contemporary fitted kitchen and shower room.”
This home is on the market for £265,000 and it is being sold with Lawson and Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, click here.