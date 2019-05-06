Money raised for charity fighting animal testing

A STREET collection raised money for an organisation that is leading the fight against experiments on animals in the UK.
Pauline Dibley raised £110.64 during a collection in Fareham for The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS) as part of World Day for Laboratory Animals.
The group is looking for other people to become involved to help raise awareness and can provide information and resources on how to get started, and help organise events.
If you are willing to help, please email info@ad-international.org or call 0207 630 3340.
For further information about NAVSplease go to worlddayforlaboratorya nimals.org/