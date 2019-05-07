Money raised in Fareham for group fighting animal testing

Have your say

A STREET collection raised money for an organisation that campaigns against animal experiments on animals in the UK.

Pauline Dibley raised £110.64 during a collection in Fareham for The National Anti-Vivisection Society (Navs) as part of World Day for Laboratory Animals.

The group is looking for other people to become i nvolved to help raise awareness and can provide information and resources on how to get started, and help organise events.

If you are willing to help, email info@ad-international.org or call 0207 630 3340.

For further information about NAVS see worlddayforlaboratoryanimals.org/