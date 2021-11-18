Moped rider taken to hospital after collision with car in Portsmouth
A moped rider was taken to hospital after a collision with a car.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 3:02 pm
It happened just before 8.15pm on Wednesday on Eastney Road in Milton, at the junction with Dunbar Road.
A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and a response car who were assessing and treating one patient who was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’
Police confirmed they were also called.