Moped rider taken to hospital after collision with car in Portsmouth

A moped rider was taken to hospital after a collision with a car.

By Tom Morton
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 3:02 pm

It happened just before 8.15pm on Wednesday on Eastney Road in Milton, at the junction with Dunbar Road.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and a response car who were assessing and treating one patient who was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)

Police confirmed they were also called.

