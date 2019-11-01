More photos as Starlit Walk helps to raise vital funds for Rowans Hospice
More than 500 children took on the Starlit Walk for a Rowans Hospice fundraiser.
Now in its 10th year, the 1.5 and three-mile walks took place in the city’s Historic Dockyard. As well as raising an estimated £35,000 for the hospice the children also got the chance to commemorate loved ones by lighting candles in St Ann’s Church and placing a decorated star on a memory wall.
Disney characters at the Dockyard. Picture: Habibur Rahman