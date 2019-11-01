Parker Turnbull 5. Picture: Habibur Rahman

More photos as Starlit Walk helps to raise vital funds for Rowans Hospice

More than 500 children took on the Starlit Walk for a Rowans Hospice fundraiser.

Now in its 10th year, the 1.5 and three-mile walks took place in the city’s Historic Dockyard. As well as raising an estimated £35,000 for the hospice the children also got the chance to commemorate loved ones by lighting candles in St Ann’s Church and placing a decorated star on a memory wall.

Disney characters at the Dockyard. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A family dressed for the occasion. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Zoe Puncher, Rosy Stevens, Tegan Jeram with Jacob Pitt 14. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Jackie Coe with her children Ivy 5 and Charles 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman
