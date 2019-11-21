More than 1,600 pubs offer free soft drinks to designated drivers over Christmas holidays

PUBS across the UK are giving away free soft drinks to designated drivers over the Christmas holidays.

Greene King pubs has partnered with Coca-Cola to offer designated drivers free soft drinks at more than 1,600 pubs.

Anyone that shows their car keys to a member of bar staff, refrains from alcoholic drinks, and buys a soft drink in any Greene King pub can receive a voucher for a free Coke, a Diet Coke, an Appletiser or a non-alcoholic Heineken

This is the tenth year Coca-Cola and Greene Kings has worked together to promote responsible drinking and safe driving.

Paul Robertson, Associate Director at Coca-Cola, said: ‘We'd like to thank Greene King for partnering with us for the last 10 years on the Designated Driver campaign and continuing to evolve the platform to ensure it remains relevant to today's consumers.’

Research conducted by the company in 2017 found that 65 per cent of designated drivers never receive any thanks or reward in return.

Phil Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Greene King, added: ‘As a leading pub company, we have an important role to play in helping to promote responsible drinking and we have given away around a quarter of a million free Coca-Cola products over the past decade as part of the Designated Driver campaign.’

On average around 179 people are caught drink driving each day in December, according to police statistics.

The promotion runs across the UK until January 1 2020.