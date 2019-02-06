More than 100 firefighters turn out to pay respects to Southsea colleague Dave Barker at his funeral 

FIREFIGHTERS gave a ‘remarkable’ send-off to one of the county’s ‘most popular’ and ‘loved’ officers during his funeral.

More than 100 men and women from Hampshire Fire and Rescue gathered to pay their respects to Southsea firefighter David Barker.

The Order of Service at firefighter Dave Barker's funeral

The 57-year-old had been with the service for more than 30 years but lost his 18-month battle against cancer last month.

A guard of honour of more than 100 firefighters in uniform lined the entrance of Portchester Crematorium as the former Royal Navy sailor’s hearse arrived, escorted by fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Southsea.

It was standing room only as more than 200 well-wishers packed into the crematorium to watch as David’s casket was carried in, draped with the navy’s White Ensign and a Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service flag. A yellow helmet rested on top of it during the service.

David’s three children, Katie, Matt and Jack, each gave heartbreaking tributes to their father - all describing him as the ‘best dad anyone could have’.

The guard of honour 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190206-3448)

Katie, 30, said: ‘I love you dad and I am going to miss you every day. When I think of you I won’t be sad, I will be happy - happy that I got the time I had with you and had the chance to call you our dad.’

Jack, 17, described his dad as his ‘hero’ adding: ‘He was everything to me.’

Dave was born in 1961. Straight after leaving school he joined the Royal Navy, aged 16, as a marine engineer.

He served for about eight years, on ships including HMS Cardiff, HMS Ark Royal and HMS Invincible, before changing careers and joining Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1987.

The coffin is carried into the crematorium'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190206-3509)

First serving at St Mary’s station near Southampton, he moved to Cosham and Southsea, serving with both Blue and White watch before he died.

His death devastated family, friends and colleagues, who described the grandfather-of-two as ‘a brilliant firefighter’ who would ‘do anything for anyone’.

Firefighter Geoff Doughty, 50, knew David for about 17 years and worked with him at Southsea.

He said: ‘Everybody loved Dave. It sounds so cliché but he was one of those guys who would do anything for anyone. He always used to put other people first.

Dave Barker and his family

‘The fire service is one big family.As soon as people found out Dave was ill, everyone rallied round to help. When he died, we didn’t have to ask for people to turn up - everyone just wanted to be here to say goodbye.’

Steve Buchannan-Lee, Southsea fire station manager said David’s death was a ‘great loss’ to the service and that he would always be ‘remembered for his courage, dedication and professionalism.

‘He will always be in our hearts and we will always be grateful for the contribution he made to the service,’ he said.

Celebrant Andy Searson was stunned by the number of firefighters to attend the funeral. He said: ‘I have been to funeral services for 37 years and I have never seen a cortege service like this. It was absolutely remarkable.

‘It’s a testament to how popular Dave was. It’s quite incredible.’

David’s wife, who also paid an emotional tribute to her husband of 15 years, said: ‘It has been overwhelming to see how Dave had been loved by so many people.’

Son Matt, 27, added: ‘The support of the fire service has been absolutely unbelievable.

‘It’s not just their show of support today, it’s all the support they have given the family before this. They have been amazing.’

David died on January 22. He leaves behind his wife, three children, two grandchildren Elise and Lewis, mother Maureen and brothers Mick and Andy.