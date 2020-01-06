More than 300 Christmas trees recycled in Westbourne as green initiative celebrates record year

Have your say

RECORD numbers of village residents have recycled their Christmas trees as part of a green initiative to boost a community orchard.

Chippings from 315 trees will be used for mulch and compost at Greening Westbourne’s plot at Hampshire Farm Meadow.

Monty Mowlem, three, and his dad Matt, of Westbourne, got into the spirit of the village's Christmas tree recycling event by bringing their tree on a cycle trailer. Picture: Greening Westbourne

It comes after the campaign group held its annual Christmas tree recycling event in The Square yesterday.

The record for the most trees donated was previously 203, set at last year’s event.

Greening Westbourne spokesman, John Millard, said: ‘It was amazing to have so many people support what has become an annual village occasion.

‘With mulled wine and nibbles, it’s a great way to end the festive season.

‘It was brilliant to see so many people carrying or dragging their trees down to the village square, avoiding car use and making the event even greener.

‘Big thanks to our chipping team, Wade Fazackarley and Alfie Reed of Michael Reed and Co tree services, who worked for free.’

People as young as three took part in the event, with some residents bringing their trees to the square using bike trailers.