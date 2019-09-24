More than 40 vulnerable people fed by Asda colleagues at Portsmouth support centre

VULNERABLE people were provided with welcome support as Asda colleagues cooked up a three-course meal in Portsmouth.

More than 40 people were fed at The LifeHouse in Albert Road, Southsea, as nine Asda colleagues cooked up a storm to fight hunger.

Miss Beauty Hampshire Rachael Pickard, Gosport Asda community champion Rachel Webber, Mike Morrell from The LifeHouse, and Portsmouth Asda community champion Danielle Dean

The LifeHouse is a resource, support centre and kitchen that serves hot food, aiming to target immediate needs and issues surrounding homelessness and addiction for those in need.

It provides a hot meal on Wednesday mornings and Thursday evenings, and also hands out bedding and essentials to those in need.

The evening was organised by Danielle Dean, Portsmouth Asda community champion, who has been helping at the centre for a while.

A three-course meal of soup, pasta bake and sponge with custard was served, with most people being able to take extra portions away with them.

Also helping was Rachel Webber, Gosport Asda community champion, who said: ‘It was a pleasure to help make such a wonderful impact on the community.

‘I had the opportunity to sit with some of the people attending, it was interesting to listen to their stories.

‘It’s far too easy to jump to conclusions about people. Most of these people have just fallen on hard times and I was proud to help make one evening seem better and let them know people care.’

One visitor said they were grateful for the lifeline the centre gives them.

Rachel said: ‘Danielle and I were truly humbled by how grateful everyone was and we are now planning another evening in both Portsmouth and Gosport.’