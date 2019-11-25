More than £800 raised at Tickled Pink event thanks to generous Gosport community

MORE than £800 was raised for breast cancer charities as the Gosport community got together for a fun bingo evening.

Visitors included Gosport mayor and consort Kathleen and Kevin Jones, Gosport Youth Citizen Abigail Webber and community colleagues from six Asda stores, as guests enjoyed a Tickled Pink night of bingo and horse racing.

Asda colleagues helped to raise more than 800 for Tickled Pink at a bingo and horse racing evening in Gosport, organised by Gosport community champion Rachel Webber

The horses were Asda colleagues who dressed up and entertained the audience with their impressions, before everyone enjoyed a ploughman’s dinner donated by Claire’s Café in Thorngate Halls.

Funds raised for Tickled Pink go to support Breast Cancer Care and Cancer Now. With the money raised at this latest event, the total from the Gosport Asda store has risen to almost £5,000 in 10 months from various tombolas, quiz nights and bike rides.

This has been achieved by efforts from Gosport community champion Rachel Webber, with help from the Gosportarians, Gomer Junior School, other Asda colleagues and her daughter Abigail.

‘However the biggest thanks go to our customers for their kind donations, their generosity is endless,’ said Rachel, whose next challenge will be to decide what to do next year.

Rachel has been a community champion for Asda for more than six years now and this has been her busiest yet.

She said: ‘The role has really inspired me to volunteer in the community in my own time also and it’s such a wonderful feeling knowing I am making a difference and inspiring others to do the same.

‘It’s not always about how much money you raise but the effect that you have on the people around you.’