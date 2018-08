Have your say

The sun shone, and a dose of the traditional glamour came to Goodwood, as sharp and stylish fashions vied with horse racing action for centre stage on Ladies Day.

A range of spectacular hats were on display at the annual horse racing event.

The Goodwood Festival runs from July 31 to August 4 with the glamorous ladies day event taking place yesterday (August 2).

