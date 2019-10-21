Mother of 11-year-old boy killed while crossing Fareham road calls for safer crossings

THE mother of a boy who was hit by two cars on a road in Fareham has called for a safer crossing to be created so his death 'was not a complete waste.'

Ben Mundy, aged 11 at the time of the incident, was crossing Southampton Road, close to Titchfield Primary School, when he was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka and then a Volkswagen Golf at 4.30pm on Tuesday June 4.

Caz Moore next to the tributes left for her son, Ben, where the accident happened at Southampton Road, Titchfield.

The Heathfield School student, who was diagnosed with ADHD, had been with his 14-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother on his way to Titchfield Recreational Ground when he crossed the four lane main road at a point with dropped curbs.

Ben's mother, Caz Moore, is now campaigning to have the crossing point or the 40mph speed limit changed.

The forty-year-old said: 'Ben suffered a fractured skull and collapsed lungs - they were horrific injuries.

'I was told that if you are hit at 30 miles per hour, you have a 90 per cent chance of survival.

Ben Mundy was 11-years-old when he was struck by two cars while attempting to cross Southampton Road, Titchfield.

'But at 40 miles per hour, you have a 90 per cent chance of dying.

'Its too fast for drivers using a road so close to a school.'

More than 4,600 people have signed a petition created by Caz, calling for the road to be changed.

Caz Moore has set up a petition calling for a safer crossing where her son died while crossing Southampton Road, Titchfield.

She added: 'I'm completely overwhelmed - I thought it would get 300 or 400 signatures.'

The mother-of-six met she felt 'quite positive' about the campaign following a meeting with representatives of the Hampshire Casualty Reduction Partnership on Friday October 18.

Hampshire County Councillor Rob Humby, Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Environment, said 'the information and evidence to establish what measures might be put in place to improve safety' will be examined after an inquest due in December.

Paying tribute to her son, Caz said: ''If he believed in something he would not give up without a fight.

'Changing the road means Ben's death was not a complete waste.

'Even if I can get just one person to be more aware of their speed on that road, it will be worth it.'

A memorial bench and garden dedicated to Ben will be unveiled in Heathfield School, Oldbury Way, in December.