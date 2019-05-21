Motorcyclist dies after crash on M27 near Fareham

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a crash on the M27 overnight.

The man was involved in a collision with a car at Junction 9 near Fareham at 10.20pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for witness to contact them

The motorway was shut on the westbound carriageway between that junction and junction 8 from last night until around 5.40am this morning.

Hampshire Police have said that the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash and that he has yet to be formally identified.

READ MORE: M27 re-opens after late night crash near Fareham

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting Operation Kira.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: EE network down as users left unable to make or receive calls

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.

