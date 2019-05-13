Motorcyclist dies after crashing into two cars in Sussex 

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Sussex.

The crash happened at around 1pm on Sunday on Saddlescombe Road, Poynings, near Brighton.

A motorcyclist collided with a black Citroen DS3 and a green Ford Mondeo. A 25-year-old man from Portslade was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the manner in which any of the vehicles were driven prior to the collision.’

Please contact police online quoting Operation Corfe.