Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with a truck on the A27 near Hayling Island

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a truck on the A27 near Hayling Island.

Police were called to the incident which took place on the A27 near the A3(M) junction.

A police spokesman said: ‘The motorcyclist has been taken to Southampton General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.’

Hampshire County Council’s travel update provider ROMANSE reported the incident caused 20 minute delays northbound on Langstone Road, between Hayling Island and the A27 Havant Bypass.

